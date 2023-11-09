The Chicago Blackhawks, with Seth Jones, are in action Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Jones available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seth Jones vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones has averaged 25:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Jones has yet to score a goal this season through 11 games played.

Despite recording points in five of 11 games this season, Jones has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Jones has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 11 games played.

Jones' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jones Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 2 5 Points 1 0 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.