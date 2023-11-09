Will Robert Tonyan pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears clash with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan's stat line shows seven grabs for 58 yards. He puts up 8.3 yards receiving per game.

Tonyan, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Robert Tonyan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 1 11 0

