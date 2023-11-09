Thursday's contest that pits the Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) versus the UIC Flames (1-0) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Wildcats went 9-21 a season ago.

Northwestern vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 66, UIC 59

Northwestern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 7.4 points per game last season (posting 63.7 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, while conceding 71.1 per outing, 318th in college basketball) and had a -221 scoring differential.

Northwestern scored 61.3 points per game last year in conference action, which was 2.4 fewer points per game than its season average (63.7).

The Wildcats averaged 65.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.3 more points than they averaged on the road (61.9).

When playing at home, Northwestern gave up 10.0 fewer points per game (67.2) than on the road (77.2).

