How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) go up against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.
Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 70.7 points per game last year, just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Red Wolves gave up.
- When Northern Illinois gave up fewer than 69.4 points last season, it went 12-3.
- Last year, the 69.4 points per game the Red Wolves recorded were only 2.1 fewer points than the Huskies gave up (71.5).
- Arkansas State went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 71.5 points.
- The Red Wolves shot 38% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- The Huskies shot 27.5% from the field, 17.8% lower than the 45.3% the Red Wolves' opponents shot last season.
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|11/16/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
