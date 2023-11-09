Thursday's contest between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-0) at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-61 based on our computer prediction, with Loyola Chicago coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Ramblers fell in their most recent outing 67-51 against UIC on Monday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 70, Chicago State 61

Other A-10 Predictions

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ramblers were outscored by 9.0 points per game last season with a -269 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.8 points per game (333rd in college basketball) and gave up 64.8 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

In A-10 games, Loyola Chicago averaged 1.9 fewer points (53.9) than overall (55.8) in 2022-23.

The Ramblers scored more points at home (56.8 per game) than on the road (53.6) last season.

Loyola Chicago conceded more points at home (68.2 per game) than away (64.9) last season.

