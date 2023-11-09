Khalil Herbert was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Chicago Bears play the Carolina Panthers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 10. Check out Herbert's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Herbert has run for 272 yards on 51 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and has 10 catches (18 targets) for 83 yards.

Khalil Herbert Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Bears have no other running back on the injury list.

Bears vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Herbert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 51 272 0 5.3 18 10 83 1

Herbert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 76 0 0 0 0

