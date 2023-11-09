Equanimeous St. Brown was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Chicago Bears match up with the Carolina Panthers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 10. All of St. Brown's stats can be found below.

Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Bears have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 41 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Bears vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 21 2 0 21

St. Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 21 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0

