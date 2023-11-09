How to Watch the Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) battle the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 68.1 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers allowed.
- Eastern Illinois had a 21-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.
- Last year, the Hoosiers recorded 19.7 more points per game (80.9) than the Panthers allowed (61.2).
- Indiana went 26-2 last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ IUPUI
|L 77-72
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/12/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Lantz Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
