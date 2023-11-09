The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) battle the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 68.1 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers allowed.
  • Eastern Illinois had a 21-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.
  • Last year, the Hoosiers recorded 19.7 more points per game (80.9) than the Panthers allowed (61.2).
  • Indiana went 26-2 last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Eastern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ IUPUI L 77-72 IUPUI Gymnasium
11/9/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
11/12/2023 Valparaiso - Lantz Arena
11/24/2023 Nicholls - Grand Canyon University Arena

