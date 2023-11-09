Will Darrynton Evans get into the end zone when the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers play in Week 10 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Darrynton Evans score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Evans has racked up 100 rushing yards (25 per game) on 28 attempts with one touchdown.

Evans also has seven catches for 49 yards (12.3 per game).

Evans has had one game with a rushing TD.

Darrynton Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 6 Vikings 9 32 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 14 48 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 18 1 3 22 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 2 0 2 19 0

