Will Darnell Mooney cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has racked up 307 yards receiving (38.4 per game) and one TD, hauling in 20 balls on 34 targets.

In one of eight games this year, Mooney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0

