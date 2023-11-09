The Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will D'Onta Foreman get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Chicago's top rusher, Foreman, has carried the ball 65 times for 287 yards (57.4 per game), with two touchdowns.

Foreman has tacked on seven receptions for 43 yards (8.6 per game) and one TD.

Foreman had multiple rushing touchdowns in the only game he scored a rushing TD in this year.

In one of five games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0

