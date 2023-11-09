D'Onta Foreman will be up against the fifth-worst run defense in the league when his Chicago Bears meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

On the ground, Foreman has racked up a team-high 287 yards (57.4 ypg) on 65 carries. He's scored two rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, he's also caught seven balls for 43 yards (8.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Foreman and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Foreman vs. the Panthers

Foreman vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Panthers during the 2023 season.

Carolina has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Panthers have let four opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Panthers is allowing 131.8 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

The Panthers have the No. 31 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.8 per game).

Watch Bears vs Panthers on Fubo!

Bears Player Previews

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Foreman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Foreman Rushing Insights

So far this season, Foreman has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in five opportunities).

The Bears, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 50.7% of the time while running 49.3%.

He has handled 24.5% of his team's 265 rushing attempts this season (65).

Foreman has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this season and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

He has nine red zone rushing carries (25.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

D'Onta Foreman Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-111)

Foreman Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Foreman has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Foreman has been targeted on 11 of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (4.0% target share).

He has been targeted 11 times this season, averaging 3.9 yards per target.

Foreman has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

With two red zone targets, Foreman has been on the receiving end of 5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Foreman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 16 ATT / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.