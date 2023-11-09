Will D.J. Moore cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears clash with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 47 receptions (62 targets) and a team-leading 735 yards receiving (81.7 per game) plus five TDs.

Moore has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of nine games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0 Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0

