D.J. Moore has a difficult matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Panthers allow 178.3 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Moore's 62 targets have resulted in 47 catches for a team-leading 735 yards (81.7 per game) and five scores so far this year.

Moore vs. the Panthers

Moore vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 178.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.4 per game).

Bears Player Previews

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (three of nine).

Moore has been targeted on 62 of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (22.8% target share).

He has 735 receiving yards on 62 targets to rank fourth in NFL play with 11.9 yards per target.

In three of nine games this season, Moore has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored five of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (23.8%).

Moore (six red zone targets) has been targeted 17.1% of the time in the red zone (35 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 8 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 230 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

