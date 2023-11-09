In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Connor Bedard to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

Bedard has scored in five of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Bedard has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

