Will Cole Kmet cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears clash with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Kmet's 50 targets have led to 41 catches for 374 yards (41.6 per game) and five scores.

In three of eight games this season, Kmet has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

Cole Kmet Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2

