Chicago State vs. Mercer: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Chicago State Cougars (0-1) and the Mercer Bears (0-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Jones Convocation Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Mercer Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Jones Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Chicago State Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago State covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread last season.
- Chicago State (13-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 18.6% more often than Mercer (11-18-0) last year.
Chicago State vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Chicago State
|70.3
|139
|73
|140
|140.4
|Mercer
|68.7
|139
|67
|140
|136.6
Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cougars recorded just 3.3 more points per game (70.3) than the Bears gave up (67).
- Chicago State went 10-2 against the spread and 10-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67 points.
Chicago State vs. Mercer Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Chicago State
|13-10-0
|11-12-0
|Mercer
|11-18-0
|10-19-0
Chicago State vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Chicago State
|Mercer
|8-0
|Home Record
|7-7
|3-20
|Away Record
|4-10
|4-0-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|9-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|64.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|1-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|10-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
