The Chicago State Cougars (0-1) and the Mercer Bears (0-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Jones Convocation Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread last season.

Chicago State (13-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 18.6% more often than Mercer (11-18-0) last year.

Chicago State vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chicago State 70.3 139 73 140 140.4 Mercer 68.7 139 67 140 136.6

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cougars recorded just 3.3 more points per game (70.3) than the Bears gave up (67).

Chicago State went 10-2 against the spread and 10-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67 points.

Chicago State vs. Mercer Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chicago State 13-10-0 11-12-0 Mercer 11-18-0 10-19-0

Chicago State vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chicago State Mercer 8-0 Home Record 7-7 3-20 Away Record 4-10 4-0-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 64.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 10-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

