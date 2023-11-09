How to Watch Chicago State vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Chicago State went 10-7 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 109th.
- The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 67.0 the Bears gave up.
- Chicago State went 10-6 last season when it scored more than 67.0 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State averaged 86.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.7.
- At home, the Cougars allowed 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.5.
- At home, Chicago State knocked down 11.1 triples per game last season, 3.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Chicago State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 70-41
|Stroh Center
|11/9/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/14/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
