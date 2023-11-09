The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Chicago State went 10-7 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 109th.

The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 67.0 the Bears gave up.

Chicago State went 10-6 last season when it scored more than 67.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State averaged 86.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.7.

At home, the Cougars allowed 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.5.

At home, Chicago State knocked down 11.1 triples per game last season, 3.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Chicago State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule