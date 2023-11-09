The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Chicago State went 10-7 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 109th.
  • The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 67.0 the Bears gave up.
  • Chicago State went 10-6 last season when it scored more than 67.0 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Chicago State averaged 86.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.7.
  • At home, the Cougars allowed 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.5.
  • At home, Chicago State knocked down 11.1 triples per game last season, 3.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Chicago State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.3%) than away (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Bowling Green L 70-41 Stroh Center
11/9/2023 Mercer - Jones Convocation Center
11/12/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
11/14/2023 CSU Northridge - Jones Convocation Center

