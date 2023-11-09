Thursday's contest at Jones Convocation Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) taking on the Chicago State Cougars (0-0) at 5:00 PM ET on November 9. Our computer prediction projects a 70-61 victory for Loyola Chicago.

The Cougars finished 6-22 in the 2022-23 season.

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago State vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 70, Chicago State 61

Chicago State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars were outscored by 19.5 points per game last season (posting 60.5 points per game, 268th in college basketball, while allowing 80 per contest, 359th in college basketball) and had a -545 scoring differential.

The Cougars averaged 66 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than they averaged in away games (56.4).

Defensively Chicago State played better at home last season, surrendering 72.8 points per game, compared to 85.4 away from home.

