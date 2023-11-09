The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikita Kucherov, Connor Bedard and others in this outing.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Bedard has collected five goals and two assists in 11 games for Chicago, good for seven points.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 30 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Oct. 24 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 21:07 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 8

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 5

