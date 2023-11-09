Thursday's NHL offering includes an outing between the heavily favored Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4, -275 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Chicago Blackhawks (4-7, +220 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Chicago has played four games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Lightning are 4-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Blackhawks have four wins in the 11 games in which they've been an underdog.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Chicago is 2-2 when it is underdogs of +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.