How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a win in their most recent game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a loss) will meet on Thursday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
You can watch the Lightning attempt to take down the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 38 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 16th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have 26 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|11
|2
|5
|7
|6
|2
|-
|Connor Bedard
|11
|5
|2
|7
|4
|6
|39.7%
|Ryan Donato
|11
|3
|3
|6
|5
|9
|40.7%
|Nick Foligno
|11
|2
|3
|5
|3
|10
|53.3%
|Seth Jones
|11
|0
|5
|5
|9
|2
|-
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 28th in goals against, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.
- The Lightning score the third-most goals in the league (50 total, 3.8 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Lightning have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 5-1-4 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 39 goals over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|13
|10
|12
|22
|12
|5
|0%
|Brayden Point
|13
|6
|11
|17
|2
|3
|48.9%
|Victor Hedman
|13
|3
|13
|16
|12
|3
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|13
|7
|7
|14
|4
|3
|50%
|Steven Stamkos
|11
|4
|10
|14
|4
|2
|47.8%
