Bears vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
The Carolina Panthers (1-7) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Chicago Bears (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. This contest has an over/under of 40.5 points.
The betting insights and trends for the Bears can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Panthers. As the Panthers ready for this matchup against the Bears, here are their betting insights and trends.
Bears vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chicago Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bears (-3)
|40.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Bears (-3)
|40
|-166
|+140
Chicago vs. Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Bears vs. Panthers Betting Insights
- Chicago's ATS record is 3-5-1 this season.
- Six of Chicago's nine games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- Carolina has posted one win against the spread this year.
- As a 3-point underdog or more, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-5-1) this season.
- Carolina has seen three of its eight games go over the point total.
