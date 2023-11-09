Entering their Thursday, November 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Soldier Field, which kicks at 8:15 PM , the Chicago Bears (2-7) are dealing with 11 players on the injury report.

The Bears enter the matchup after losing 24-17 to the New Orleans Saints in their last game on November 5.

Their last time out, the Panthers were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 27-13.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Doubtful Khalil Herbert RB Ankle Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Hamstring Questionable Cole Kmet TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring Questionable Jaquan Brisker DB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Tremaine Edmunds LB Knee Out Khari Blasingame FB Concussion Out Terell Smith DB Illness Out Tyrique Stevenson DB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Blackshear RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Ankle Out Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Out Tommy Tremble TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Luiji Vilain LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ikem Ekwonu OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Thigh Questionable C.J. Henderson CB Concussion Out Brian Burns OLB Concussion Out Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Elbow Doubtful Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable Vonn Bell S Quad Questionable

Bears vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Bears Season Insights

The Bears rank 19th in total offense (325.9 yards per game) and 19th in total defense (336.6 yards allowed per game) this year.

With 26.9 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Bears have been forced to lean on their 19th-ranked offense (20.9 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Bears have the 24th-ranked passing offense this season (190.6 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 256.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Chicago has been clicking on all fronts in the running game this season, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (135.3 rushing yards per game) and fourth-best in rushing defense (79.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Bears have forced nine total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 18 times (32nd in NFL) for a turnover margin of -9, the worst in the league.

Bears vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bears (-3.5)

Bears (-3.5) Moneyline: Bears (-175), Panthers (+145)

Bears (-175), Panthers (+145) Total: 38.5 points

