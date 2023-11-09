Bears vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 10
Entering their Thursday, November 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Soldier Field, which kicks at 8:15 PM , the Chicago Bears (2-7) are dealing with 11 players on the injury report.
The Bears enter the matchup after losing 24-17 to the New Orleans Saints in their last game on November 5.
Their last time out, the Panthers were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 27-13.
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Thumb
|Doubtful
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Khari Blasingame
|FB
|Concussion
|Out
|Terell Smith
|DB
|Illness
|Out
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Blackshear
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Shoulder
|Out
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Luiji Vilain
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Thigh
|Questionable
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Concussion
|Out
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|WR
|Elbow
|Doubtful
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Questionable
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Quad
|Questionable
Bears vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Bears Season Insights
- The Bears rank 19th in total offense (325.9 yards per game) and 19th in total defense (336.6 yards allowed per game) this year.
- With 26.9 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Bears have been forced to lean on their 19th-ranked offense (20.9 points per contest) to keep them competitive.
- The Bears have the 24th-ranked passing offense this season (190.6 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 256.9 passing yards allowed per game.
- Chicago has been clicking on all fronts in the running game this season, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (135.3 rushing yards per game) and fourth-best in rushing defense (79.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Bears have forced nine total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 18 times (32nd in NFL) for a turnover margin of -9, the worst in the league.
Bears vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bears (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Bears (-175), Panthers (+145)
- Total: 38.5 points
