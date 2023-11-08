The SMU Mustangs (1-0) are double-digit, 18.5-point favorites against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Western Illinois vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -18.5 146.5

Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois played 16 games last season that ended with over 146.5 points.

The average over/under for Leathernecks contests last year was 145.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Leathernecks were 14-12-0 last year.

Western Illinois' .538 ATS win percentage (14-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than SMU's .379 mark (11-18-0 ATS Record).

Western Illinois vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 13 44.8% 70.3 143.3 75.6 148 142 Western Illinois 16 61.5% 73 143.3 72.4 148 147.1

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks scored only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (73) than the Mustangs gave up to opponents (75.6).

Western Illinois went 6-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scored more than 75.6 points last season.

Western Illinois vs. SMU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 1-0 19-10-0 Western Illinois 14-12-0 0-0 13-13-0

Western Illinois vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Western Illinois 7-9 Home Record 10-4 1-10 Away Record 5-9 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

