Western Illinois vs. SMU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 8
The SMU Mustangs (1-0) are double-digit, 18.5-point favorites against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.
Western Illinois vs. SMU Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SMU
|-18.5
|146.5
Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats
- Western Illinois played 16 games last season that ended with over 146.5 points.
- The average over/under for Leathernecks contests last year was 145.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Leathernecks were 14-12-0 last year.
- Western Illinois' .538 ATS win percentage (14-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than SMU's .379 mark (11-18-0 ATS Record).
Western Illinois vs. SMU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SMU
|13
|44.8%
|70.3
|143.3
|75.6
|148
|142
|Western Illinois
|16
|61.5%
|73
|143.3
|72.4
|148
|147.1
Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends
- The Leathernecks scored only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (73) than the Mustangs gave up to opponents (75.6).
- Western Illinois went 6-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scored more than 75.6 points last season.
Western Illinois vs. SMU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SMU
|11-18-0
|1-0
|19-10-0
|Western Illinois
|14-12-0
|0-0
|13-13-0
Western Illinois vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SMU
|Western Illinois
|7-9
|Home Record
|10-4
|1-10
|Away Record
|5-9
|6-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.1
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
