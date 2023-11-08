The SMU Mustangs (1-0) take the court against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Western Illinois matchup.

Western Illinois vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-18.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-18.5) 144.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Illinois vs. SMU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Illinois put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last season.

SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Last season, 19 Mustangs games went over the point total.

