How to Watch Western Illinois vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (1-0) take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Western Illinois vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- The Leathernecks shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, the same as opponents of the Mustangs averaged.
- Western Illinois went 14-2 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Leathernecks were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 189th.
- The Leathernecks' 73.0 points per game last year were only 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, Western Illinois went 11-1.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Western Illinois put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 more than it averaged on the road (66.1).
- At home, the Leathernecks conceded 72.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.0).
- Western Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 78-68
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/8/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Saint Ambrose
|-
|Western Hall
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|-
|Western Hall
