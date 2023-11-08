The SMU Mustangs (1-0) take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Leathernecks shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, the same as opponents of the Mustangs averaged.
  • Western Illinois went 14-2 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 189th.
  • The Leathernecks' 73.0 points per game last year were only 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, Western Illinois went 11-1.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Western Illinois put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 more than it averaged on the road (66.1).
  • At home, the Leathernecks conceded 72.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.0).
  • Western Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UTSA L 78-68 UTSA Convocation Center
11/8/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
11/12/2023 Saint Ambrose - Western Hall
11/17/2023 Southern - Western Hall

