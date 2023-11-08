MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
If you are looking for information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 11, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Bowling Green vs. Kent State matchup, and picking Bowling Green (-7.5) over Kent State against the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 11 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Bowling Green -7.5 vs. Kent State
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 20.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Miami (OH) -17.5 vs. Akron
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 25.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Toledo -18.5 vs. Eastern Michigan
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 23.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 11 MAC Total Bets
Over 41.5 - Bowling Green vs. Kent State
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Projected Total: 46.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43 - Ball State vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Projected Total: 47.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 42.5 - Akron vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Projected Total: 45.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Week 11 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Toledo
|8-1 (5-0 MAC)
|34.4 / 19.3
|431.7 / 331.6
|Miami (OH)
|7-2 (4-1 MAC)
|29.8 / 19.0
|357.6 / 334.8
|Ohio
|6-3 (3-2 MAC)
|21.8 / 15.7
|350.6 / 263.0
|Bowling Green
|5-4 (3-2 MAC)
|22.4 / 24.6
|299.3 / 325.2
|Buffalo
|3-6 (3-2 MAC)
|24.4 / 29.1
|324.0 / 385.9
|Central Michigan
|5-4 (3-2 MAC)
|23.7 / 29.9
|338.7 / 407.3
|Northern Illinois
|4-5 (3-2 MAC)
|25.0 / 23.0
|361.6 / 327.7
|Eastern Michigan
|4-5 (2-3 MAC)
|18.6 / 22.3
|260.7 / 381.4
|Western Michigan
|3-6 (2-3 MAC)
|26.2 / 32.8
|380.7 / 395.2
|Akron
|2-7 (1-4 MAC)
|17.1 / 29.1
|291.7 / 342.4
|Ball State
|2-7 (1-4 MAC)
|16.7 / 28.4
|293.7 / 351.7
|Kent State
|1-8 (0-5 MAC)
|14.1 / 32.8
|269.4 / 377.4
