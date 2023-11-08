Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 8
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) host the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Barstool Sports. There is no line set for the matchup.
Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Barstool Sports
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats
- Loyola Chicago put together a 9-19-0 ATS record last year.
- Loyola Chicago (9-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 32.1% of the time, 35.5% less often than Florida Atlantic (23-11-0) last year.
Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Loyola Chicago
|67.4
|145.2
|72.5
|137.8
|136.6
|Florida Atlantic
|77.8
|145.2
|65.3
|137.8
|141.6
Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 67.4 points per game the Ramblers averaged were just 2.1 more points than the Owls gave up (65.3).
- Loyola Chicago had an 8-8 record against the spread and a 9-9 record overall last season when putting up more than 65.3 points.
Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Loyola Chicago
|9-19-0
|15-13-0
|Florida Atlantic
|23-11-0
|19-15-0
Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Loyola Chicago
|Florida Atlantic
|6-8
|Home Record
|17-0
|3-8
|Away Record
|11-3
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
