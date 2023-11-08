The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) host the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Barstool Sports. There is no line set for the matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats

Loyola Chicago put together a 9-19-0 ATS record last year.

Loyola Chicago (9-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 32.1% of the time, 35.5% less often than Florida Atlantic (23-11-0) last year.

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 67.4 145.2 72.5 137.8 136.6 Florida Atlantic 77.8 145.2 65.3 137.8 141.6

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.4 points per game the Ramblers averaged were just 2.1 more points than the Owls gave up (65.3).

Loyola Chicago had an 8-8 record against the spread and a 9-9 record overall last season when putting up more than 65.3 points.

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 15-13-0 Florida Atlantic 23-11-0 19-15-0

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Florida Atlantic 6-8 Home Record 17-0 3-8 Away Record 11-3 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

