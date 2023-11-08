How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on Barstool Sports.
Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Barstool Sports
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers shot 46.2% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.3% the Owls' opponents shot last season.
- Loyola Chicago went 10-16 when it shot better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Owls finished 91st.
- The Ramblers' 67.4 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 65.3 the Owls allowed.
- Loyola Chicago put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison
- Loyola Chicago scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Ramblers gave up 3.6 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than away (74.8).
- At home, Loyola Chicago drained 7.1 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Loyola Chicago's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.0%) than on the road (32.6%).
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/14/2023
|UIC
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
