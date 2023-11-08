The Northwestern Wildcats versus the Wisconsin Badgers is a game to watch for fans of Illinois college football on a Week 11 schedule that features a lot of exciting contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, November 7 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Northern Illinois (-10)

Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Illinois (-6)

Murray State Racers at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Tennessee State Tigers at Eastern Illinois Panthers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: O'Brien Field

O'Brien Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-10.5)

Southern Illinois Salukis at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

