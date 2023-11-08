The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, square off versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, DeRozan posted 21 points, four assists and four steals in a 130-113 win versus the Jazz.

If you'd like to make predictions on DeRozan's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-115)

Over 20.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns conceded 111.6 points per contest last season, sixth in the league.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest last year, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the NBA last season, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 36 31 0 6 1 0 2 11/30/2022 32 29 7 4 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.