The Chicago Bulls (3-5) square off against the Phoenix Suns (3-4) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Bulls vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -1.5 223.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points three times.

Chicago has an average point total of 221.8 in its contests this year, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Chicago has been favored five times and won two of those games.

This season, Chicago has won two of its five games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Bulls vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 3 37.5% 108.1 220.1 113.6 224 220.8 Suns 4 57.1% 112 220.1 110.4 224 225.4

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

At home, Chicago has an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.250).

The Bulls record only 2.3 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Suns give up (110.4).

When Chicago puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bulls vs. Suns Betting Splits

Bulls and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 2-6 1-4 4-4 Suns 4-3 2-1 4-3

Bulls vs. Suns Point Insights

Bulls Suns 108.1 Points Scored (PG) 112 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.4 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

