The Chicago Bulls (0-1) match up with the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.

Bulls vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, AZFamily

Bulls Players to Watch

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provided points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season. He also posted 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Last season, DeMar DeRozan recorded an average of 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists per game.

Zach LaVine's stats last season included 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Patrick Williams averaged 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Torrey Craig's stats last season included 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He drained 45.6% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant collected 29.7 points, 5.3 assists and 6.7 boards last season.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers last season were 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 64.1% from the floor.

Grayson Allen collected 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Bol Bol put up 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Bulls vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Suns 113.1 Points Avg. 113.6 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 49% Field Goal % 46.7% 36.1% Three Point % 37.4%

