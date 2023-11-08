The Chicago Bulls (3-5) take on the Phoenix Suns (3-4) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.

Bulls vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

NBCS-CHI and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 112 - Bulls 111

Bulls vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 1.5)

Suns (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.9)

Suns (-0.9) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.1

The Suns' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .250 mark (2-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Chicago covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (20%).

Chicago's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (four out of eight), less often than Phoenix's games have (four out of seven).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 2-3, a better record than the Suns have recorded (1-2) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are scoring 108.1 points per game (25th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 113.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (16th-ranked).

When it comes to rebounding, Chicago is getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranks fifth-worst in the league in boards (41 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (47.6 per contest).

The Bulls haven't put up many assists this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 21.6 assists per contest.

Chicago ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 15.3 forced turnovers per contest.

While the Bulls are in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.5 (fifth-worst), they rank 21st in the league with a 34% three-point percentage.

