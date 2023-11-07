The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at Banterra Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks put up an average of 61.6 points per game last year, 13.3 fewer points than the 74.9 the Salukis gave up to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State went 13-9 last season when giving up fewer than 73.4 points.

Last year, the Salukis recorded 10.2 more points per game (73.4) than the Redhawks gave up (63.2).

When Southern Illinois totaled more than 63.2 points last season, it went 10-12.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Schedule