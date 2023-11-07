The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at Banterra Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Redhawks put up an average of 61.6 points per game last year, 13.3 fewer points than the 74.9 the Salukis gave up to opponents.
  • Southeast Missouri State went 13-9 last season when giving up fewer than 73.4 points.
  • Last year, the Salukis recorded 10.2 more points per game (73.4) than the Redhawks gave up (63.2).
  • When Southern Illinois totaled more than 63.2 points last season, it went 10-12.

Southern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Banterra Center
11/11/2023 Cornell - Banterra Center
11/15/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Banterra Center

