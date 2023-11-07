Tuesday's game at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (0-0) going head to head against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on November 7. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 victory for Southern Illinois, who are favored by our model.

The Salukis went 12-19 a season ago.

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, Southeast Missouri State 64

Southern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Salukis were outscored by 1.5 points per game last season (posting 73.4 points per game, 44th in college basketball, while conceding 74.9 per contest, 351st in college basketball) and had a -48 scoring differential.

In conference tilts, Southern Illinois put up fewer points per contest (72.5) than its overall average (73.4).

Offensively the Salukis performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.7 points per game, compared to 69.1 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Southern Illinois gave up 73 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 77.5.

