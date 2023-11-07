MAC rivals meet when the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) host the Ball State Cardinals (2-7) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 10 points. The contest has an over/under of 43 points.

Northern Illinois ranks 84th in total offense (361.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (327.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Ball State ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (293.7), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 48th in the FBS with 351.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -10 -110 -110 43 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Northern Illinois Recent Performance

The Huskies have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, putting up 365.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-59-worst). They've been better defensively, allowing 319.3 total yards per contest (43rd).

In terms of scoring offense, the Huskies rank third-worst with 24.7 points per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 77th by surrendering 21.0 points per game over their last three games.

From a pass defense standpoint, Northern Illinois has been top-25 over the last three games with 142.0 passing yards surrendered per game (25th-best). It has not fared as well on offense, with 214.3 passing yards per game (127th).

With 151.3 rushing yards per game on offense (17th-worst) and 177.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-44-worst) over the last three tilts, the Huskies have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

Over their last three games, the Huskies have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Northern Illinois' past three games, it has hit the over once.

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Northern Illinois has hit the over in five of its nine games with a set total (55.6%).

Northern Illinois has won 40% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-3).

Northern Illinois has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies a 0.0% chance to win.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 1,658 yards (184.2 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has racked up 841 yards on 137 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

Gavin Williams has carried the ball 58 times for 287 yards (31.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's 384 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has totaled 33 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has caught 20 passes for 313 yards (34.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Grayson Barnes' 16 grabs are good enough for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

George Gumbs has collected 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 3.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Northern Illinois' top-tackler, Jaden Dolphin, has 42 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Nate Valcarel has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 19 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

