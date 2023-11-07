The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Ball State Cardinals (2-7) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Cardinals are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under is set at 43 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Illinois vs. Ball State matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-10) 43 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-10.5) 43.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Northern Illinois is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread when favored by 10 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Ball State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

