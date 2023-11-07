The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) host a MAC battle against the Ball State Cardinals (2-7) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

Northern Illinois ranks 81st in scoring offense (25.0 points per game) and 46th in scoring defense (23.0 points allowed per game) this year. Ball State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 16.7 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 91st with 28.4 points surrendered per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Ball State 361.6 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.7 (126th) 327.7 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.7 (49th) 160.2 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.1 (83rd) 201.3 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.6 (126th) 12 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (83rd) 12 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (128th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 1,658 yards (184.2 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has 841 rushing yards on 137 carries with seven touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has racked up 287 yards on 58 carries, scoring three times.

Trayvon Rudolph has hauled in 33 catches for 384 yards (42.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has caught 20 passes for 313 yards (34.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Grayson Barnes' 16 catches have yielded 291 yards and three touchdowns.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher leads Ball State with 566 yards on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 146 carries for 674 yards, or 74.9 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Kiael Kelly has run for 433 yards across 84 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Qian Magwood's 309 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 34 receptions on 51 targets with one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards has caught 20 passes and compiled 250 receiving yards (27.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has racked up 247 reciving yards (27.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Northern Illinois or Ball State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.