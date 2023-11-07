Tuesday's contest features the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) and the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) squaring off at State Farm Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-50 win for heavily favored Illinois according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Fighting Illini finished 22-10 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Illinois vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 82, Morehead State 50

Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Illini outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) and gave up 65.2 per outing (201st in college basketball).

With 72.7 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Illinois put up 2.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.3 PPG).

The Fighting Illini put up 79.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 72.2 points per contest.

Illinois surrendered 63.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.4 in road games.

