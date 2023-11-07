The DePaul Blue Demons face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne matchup.

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline BetMGM DePaul (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel DePaul (-10.5) 143.5 -670 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends (2022-23)

DePaul covered 11 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 16 Blue Demons games last season hit the over.

Purdue Fort Wayne put together a 10-18-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 of the Mastodons' games last year went over the point total.

