The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) square off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Mastodons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games DePaul shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 6-6 overall.

The Blue Demons were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mastodons finished 144th.

Last year, the Blue Demons averaged just 1.4 more points per game (71.2) than the Mastodons gave up (69.8).

DePaul had an 8-7 record last season when putting up more than 69.8 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison

DePaul scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game at home, compared to 77.4 away from home.

In home games, DePaul sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in away games (33.7%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule