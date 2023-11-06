Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

LaVine, in his last game (November 4 loss against the Nuggets), posted 12 points and four assists.

With prop bets available for LaVine, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-111)

Over 24.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Jazz conceded 118 points per game last year, 24th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Jazz conceded 43.5 rebounds per game last season, 17th in the league in that category.

The Jazz conceded 25 assists per game last season (10th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Jazz were ranked 18th in the league last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 35 36 7 2 6 1 0 11/28/2022 34 20 6 5 1 0 1

