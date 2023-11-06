The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) face the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-0) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -6.5 144.5

Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 144.5 points 16 of 26 times.

Leathernecks outings last year had a 145.4-point average over/under, 0.9 more points than this game's point total.

The Leathernecks beat the spread 14 times in 30 games last season.

Last season, Western Illinois was the underdog 14 times and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

The Leathernecks were 1-8 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Leathernecks.

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 15 55.6% 69.3 142.3 76.6 149 142.7 Western Illinois 16 61.5% 73.0 142.3 72.4 149 147.1

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks put up an average of 73.0 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 76.6 the Roadrunners gave up.

Western Illinois put together a 6-2 ATS record and an 11-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 76.6 points.

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 12-15-0 0-1 17-10-0 Western Illinois 14-12-0 5-3 13-13-0

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTSA Western Illinois 8-10 Home Record 10-4 2-11 Away Record 5-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

