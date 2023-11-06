The Western Illinois Leathernecks go up against the UTSA Roadrunners at UTSA Convocation Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-6.5) 144.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-6.5) 144.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Illinois put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread last season.

The Leathernecks had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season.

UTSA put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Roadrunners games.

