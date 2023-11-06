The UIC Flames (0-0) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 142.5.

UIC vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -15.5 142.5

Flames Betting Records & Stats

UIC played 11 games last season that went over 142.5 combined points scored.

Flames outings last year had a 138.8-point average over/under, 3.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Flames beat the spread 15 times in 32 games last year.

Last season, UIC won two out of the 21 games, or 9.5%, in which it was the underdog.

The Flames were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Flames have a 9.1% chance to win.

UIC vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 16 57.1% 77.1 144.3 69.3 140.9 143.5 UIC 11 39.3% 67.2 144.3 71.6 140.9 138.5

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

The Flames' 67.2 points per game last year were just 2.1 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed to opponents.

UIC went 7-4 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scored more than 69.3 points last season.

UIC vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 2-1 14-14-0 UIC 15-13-0 1-0 15-13-0

UIC vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati UIC 16-3 Home Record 7-8 5-7 Away Record 3-11 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

