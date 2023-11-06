Monday's contest features the Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) and the UIC Flames (0-0) squaring off at Fifth Third Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-61 victory for heavily favored Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UIC vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

UIC vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 82, UIC 61

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-20.9)

Cincinnati (-20.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

UIC Performance Insights

On offense, UIC averaged 67.2 points per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 71.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (227th-ranked).

It was a tough season for the Flames last year in terms of rebounding, as they pulled down only 28.3 rebounds per game (24th-worst in college basketball) and gave up 34.1 rebounds per contest (25th-worst).

UIC delivered 13.2 assists per game, which ranked them 163rd in the nation.

Last season the Flames committed 12.3 turnovers per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.4 turnovers per contest (71st-ranked).

With 8 threes per game, the Flames were 104th in the country. They had a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 249th in college basketball.

UIC gave up 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34% three-point percentage (199th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by UIC last year, 56.9% of them were two-pointers (65.9% of the team's made baskets) and 43.1% were three-pointers (34.1%).

