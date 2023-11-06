The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) face the UIC Flames (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

  • The Flames' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • UIC went 8-5 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Flames ranked 328th.
  • The Flames' 67.2 points per game last year were just 2.1 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed to opponents.
  • UIC went 9-5 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison

  • UIC scored 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Flames allowed 7.2 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than away (75.5).
  • At home, UIC sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (33.0%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
11/10/2023 Little Rock - Credit Union 1 Arena
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center

