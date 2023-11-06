The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) face the UIC Flames (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

UIC went 8-5 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Flames ranked 328th.

The Flames' 67.2 points per game last year were just 2.1 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed to opponents.

UIC went 9-5 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison

UIC scored 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Flames allowed 7.2 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than away (75.5).

At home, UIC sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (33.0%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule