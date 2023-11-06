The Oklahoma State Cowgirls will begin their 2023-24 season against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars averaged only 4.2 fewer points per game last year (64.0) than the Cowgirls allowed their opponents to score (68.2).
  • SIU-Edwardsville had a 7-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.
  • Last year, the Cowgirls recorded just 2.0 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Cougars allowed (77.3).
  • Oklahoma State had a 12-1 record last season when scoring more than 77.3 points.
  • The Cowgirls made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.0 percentage points lower than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (56.7%).
  • The Cougars' 25.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 18.0 percentage points lower than the Cowgirls given up to their opponents (43.0%).

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/9/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/12/2023 Evansville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

